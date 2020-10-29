ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » College Basketball » Baylor tabbed Big 12…

Baylor tabbed Big 12 men’s basketball favorite over Kansas

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Baylor has been tabbed by Big 12 coaches as the favorite to win the conference title this season, with the Bears returning four starters from a team that likely would have been a No. 1 seed if there had been an NCAA Tournament last spring.

In the preseason poll released Thursday, the Bears received seven first-place votes from the coaches, who weren’t able to vote for their own teams. Kansas got the other three first-place votes and was second.

The Bears, 26-4 last season, are led by junior guard Jared Butler. The league’s top returning scorer (16 points a game) was named the preseason Big 12 player of the year.

This is the first time the Jayhawks haven’t been picked as the preseason favorite since 2011-12. Kansas was 28-3 last season and was the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 poll before the rest of the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA Tournament were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech rounded out the top five. Oklahoma was picked sixth, followed by Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU and Kansas State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://twitter.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

What it will take for agencies to implement Trump's federal hiring EO

USPS teams up with FBI to provide biometrics at 100 post offices

CIA cloud program awarded? CISA cyber program under protest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up