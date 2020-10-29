Back in the Big East, UConn women favorite to win title

NEW YORK (AP) — Geno Auriemma and UConn are back home in the Big East sitting in a familiar spot…

NEW YORK (AP) — Geno Auriemma and UConn are back home in the Big East sitting in a familiar spot — atop the preseason poll.

The Huskies, who returned to the conference after seven years in the American, were the unanimous choice to win the league the Big East announced Thursday. The Huskies have won 19 regular-season titles and 18 conference tournament crowns to go along with their 11 national championships.

“It’s been something that obviously everyone at our school and everyone in the state of Connecticut has been excited about, being back in the league,” Auriemma said.

Coming back to the Big East will make it easier for UConn’s travel with many of the schools within driving distance.

“We haven’t had many close games as far as distance was concerned and having the ability to get on a bus and go to Providence, St. John’s or Seton Hall or even go to Villanova,” Auriemma said. “Even more important is those weeknights when you play at 7 p.m. on the road and you get home at a manageable time.”

UConn is led by preseason player of the year Christyn Williams and freshman of the year Paige Bueckers.

The conference and its coaches were excited to have UConn return.

“We just brought in a team that has in many ways put women’s basketball on the map,” Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said. “I just think they will lift the profile of the league and create a higher standard of excellence for all of our schools.”

DePaul coach Doug Bruno agreed.

“It’s a great league and UConn is going to make it much better,” said the veteran coach whose team has won the past three league titles and were picked second in the preseason poll.

Marquette was third in the preseason poll. The Golden Eagles are in the middle of a 14-day pause because of a positive COVID-19 test.

“We’re trying to find every unique way to keep our kids positive (mentally),” coach Megan Duffy said. “Our team and coaches want to be out there on the floor and try to do that the best way.”

St. John’s, Creighton and Seton Hall were next in the poll with Villanova, Butler, Xavier, Providence and Georgetown rounding out the preseason predictions.

BUBBLE TALK: Ackerman said that the conference is hoping that everything will work out with normal travel and games being played without interruption, but the Big East is discussing options if that doesn’t work out. One possibility being discussed would be a single-site situation where teams would all be put into a bubble-type atmosphere. The cost could be an issue of doing that.

“Financial consideration are in fact something that has to be evaluated when considering single-venue formats,” the Commissioner said. “I don’t know if college sports could replicate a super contained environment that we saw in the pro leagues. It could be a modification of that in college world. It needs to be considered.”

Mohegan Sun, the new home of the Big East postseason tournament, could potentially be used as a single-site venue. The facility is hosting about 30 college teams around Thanksgiving, which would give a potential look at what a college bubble could look like.

BIG SHOES TO FILL: Denise Dillon returned home to Villanova as the head coach replacing her mentor Harry Perretta, who retired from coaching after 42 years at the helm of the Wildcats.

“It helps that I’m familiar with Villanova in this transition,” said Dillon, who graduated from the school and played for Perretta from 1993-96. “It’s been tremendous being welcomed back by many of those that were here when I was playing many years back.”

Dillon compiled a 329-204 (.617) record in her 17 years at Drexel and recently guided the program to one of the best stretches of play in its history.

