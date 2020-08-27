CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan wants to see Md. schools have in-person learning | Follow social distancing or get fined, Arlington Co. says | Latest coronavirus test results
NCAA approves Nolley’s transfer from Va Tech to Memphis

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 7:34 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA has approved guard Landers Nolley II’s request for a transfer, allowing him to play this season at Memphis.

Memphis announced the NCAA’s approval Thursday.

The 6-foot-7 guard-forward played his freshman year at Virginia Tech and was on the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Freshman team last season. Nolley led the Hokies in scoring averaging 15.5 points. He also had 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29 starts.

Nolley sat out the 2018-19 season after leading his high school teams to three straight state championships. He led the state of Georgia in scoring as a senior.

