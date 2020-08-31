CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC gym can't collect fees on canceled memberships | Prince George's Co. schools launch virtual resources | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Family: John Thompson, Hall…

Family: John Thompson, Hall of Fame basketball coach who led Georgetown to title, dead at 78

The Associated Press

August 31, 2020, 10:00 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Family: John Thompson, Hall of Fame basketball coach who led Georgetown to title, dead at 78.

