McCallie won’t return as Duke’s women’s basketball coach

Joanne P. McCallie won’t return for a 14th season as Duke’s women’s basketball coach.

McCallie announced her departure in a 6-minute video posted Thursday on the program’s Twitter account. She said she was “choosing to step away” as coach, saying she wanted to bring “clarity” instead of uncertainty as she entered the final year of her contract.

“I want to provide an opportunity for change, growth and a sense of security relative to the future of the program,” McCallie said.

McCallie led the Blue Devils to a 330-107 record in her 13 seasons and was a three-time Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year. Duke won three ACC Tournament titles and reached 10 NCAA Tournaments, including four straight trips to the Elite Eight from 2010-13.

“Here at Duke, Joanne’s extraordinary passion for excellence produced championship-level success and provided many timeless, captivating moments for both our student-athletes and fans,” athletic director Kevin White said in a statement. “To be sure, Joanne’s unwavering commitment to leadership and service has had an enormous impact on the development of countless young women over the past three decades.”

