Florida’s Mann returning for sophomore year, chance to start

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 3:54 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Tre Mann is returning for his sophomore season.

Mann withdrew his name from the NBA draft Tuesday and plans to stay in school at least another year, a significant and somewhat expected development for fifth-year coach Mike White.

Mann surprised the Gators by announcing in late April he planned to explore his professional options. He averaged 5.3 points off the bench as a freshman. But once starting point guard Andrew Nembhard opted to transfer — he eventually landed at Gonzaga last month — that opened the door for Mann’s return to Gainesville.

Mann should get a shot at playing the point, although Florida also has sophomore Ques Glover and former Cleveland State standout Tyree Appleby at the all-important position. Appleby averaged 17.2 points and 5.9 assists in 2018-19 and should seemingly be a better fit than Nembhard in White’s tweaked offense that looks to be faster paced.

Two Florida starters — guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson — decided to stay in college after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the postseason.

The Gators finished 19-12 last season and were in position to make the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive year.

