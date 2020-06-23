Home » College Basketball » Former Kansas State guard…

Former Kansas State guard Patrick transfers to DePaul

The Associated Press

June 23, 2020, 4:45 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Kansas State guard Brian Patrick is headed to DePaul as a graduate transfer, the Blue Demons announced on Tuesday.

Patrick will be eligible to play immediately after spending two years at Kansas State and last season at Purdue Fort Wayne. He played in 49 games as a backup at Kansas State before transferring, and averaged 11.1 points for Purdue Fort Wayne after sitting out a year.

DePaul went 16-16 overall and finished last in the Big East at 3-15.

