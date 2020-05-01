NC State recruit Josh Hall to stay in draft, skip college

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State signee Josh Hall is staying in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-9 forward announced…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State signee Josh Hall is staying in the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9 forward announced his decision in a social-media post and said he is signing with an agent, adding: “I’m two feet into this process and am excited to see what the future holds.”

Hall played at Moravian Prep in North Carolina for his senior season as well as an additional year of prep school. Prep players are eligible for the draft if they’re at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft and at least one NBA season has passed since their graduating class from high school.

Hall is a top-25 recruit for Rivals and a top-35 pick for 247sports.

This marks the second straight year that a key recruit has chosen to bypass playing for the Wolfpack in favor of staying in the draft. Jalen Lecque was eligible for the draft last summer after reclassifying his graduation year. He went undrafted but signed with Phoenix, playing four games with the Suns and 33 games in the G-League.

