Maryland basketball team adds Alabama transfer Galin Smith

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The Maryland men’s basketball team has signed forward Galin Smith, who appeared in 94 games…

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The Maryland men’s basketball team has signed forward Galin Smith, who appeared in 94 games over the past three seasons at Alabama.

The 6-foot-9 Smith has one year of eligibility remaining, effective immediately.

Smith had 20 starts with the Crimson Tide and shot 56 percent from the floor.

“Maryland fans can expect to see hunger, passion and effort from me every time I step foot on the court,” Smith said in a statement.

He can help fill the void left by the departure of forward Jalen Smith, who passed up his final two years of eligibility to enter the NBA draft.

“Galin is exactly what we were looking for in a veteran 5-man with great strength and size,” coach Mark Turgeon said. “He is an experienced post player who will help us right away. He can score and defend effectively in the low post and has the ability to get out on the break.”

Other newcomers for the Terps include Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton and incoming freshmen Marcus Dockery and Aquan Smart.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.