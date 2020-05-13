Georgetown guard Mac McClung transferring to another school

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown guard Mac McClung plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal so he can switch schools after…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown guard Mac McClung plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal so he can switch schools after taking his name out of consideration for the NBA draft.

“Mac was an integral piece of our program, and when he let me know his decision, I was disappointed, but he needs to do what’s best for him,” Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing said in a statement released by Georgetown on Wednesday. “I want to wish him luck in his future endeavors. Moving forward, our focus is the core that we have coming back and our incoming class.”

The 6-foot-2 McClung’s departure follows the transfers of four other Georgetown men’s basketball players during last season.

McClung said in late March that he would make himself available for the draft but was going to maintain his eligibility so he could return to college if that’s what he opted to do.

“Going through this process was really informative,” McClung said in an interview with ESPN.com. “I got a chance to speak to the (NBA) decision makers and hear what they thought about my game. They shared with me things I need to work on to be successful at the next level. I’m very optimistic about the feedback I have received and can’t wait to take that knowledge to my future home.”

He attracted an online following for his high-flying dunks while he was in high school in Virginia.

He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a sophomore this season but missed time because of a right foot injury and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown’s 32 games.

The Hoyas finished the year with seven consecutive losses and a 15-17 record.

McClung’s last game for Georgetown was on Feb. 19 against Providence, when he played only eight minutes and missed all three of his field-goal attempts.

As a freshman, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists in 29 games in the 2018-19 season.



