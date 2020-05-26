Home » NCAA Basketball » Ex-De Paul player Jalen…

Ex-De Paul player Jalen Coleman-Lands signs with Iowa State

The Associated Press

May 26, 2020, 3:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Former DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands is joining Iowa State as a graduate transfer.

Iowa State announced Coleman-Lands’ signing Tuesday. He averaged 11.1 points per game for the Blue Demons last season. He will be eligible immediately pending his graduation from DePaul.

Coleman-Lands began his career at Illinois, where he led the team in 3-pointers made in each of his two seasons. The Indianapolis native was granted a sixth year by the NCAA in early April after sitting out the 2017-18 season as a transfer and being limited to just nine games in 2018-19 because of injury.

“We are excited to bring Jalen into our program,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “Being from the Midwest, he is a player we’ve been familiar with for a while. He will bring immediate experience, leadership and scoring to the perimeter that we needed for this season. We are looking for Jalen to make a big impact on both ends of the floor.”

Coleman-Lands started all 32 games for the Blue Demons last season. He has 1,072 points in 110 career games.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NCAA Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up