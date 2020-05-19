Home » NCAA Basketball » Academic Progress Rate Penalties

Academic Progress Rate Penalties

The Associated Press

May 19, 2020, 1:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Twenty-three teams in 10 different Division I sports will face penalties as early as next season because of consistently poor Academic Progress Rate scores. Alabama A&M and Stephen F. Austin received the harshest punishments with three programs at each school facing postseason bans.

___

Postseason Bans

Alabama A&M: men’s basketball, men’s track & field and women’s soccer

Alabama State: men’s basketball

Coppin State: women’s track and field

Delaware State: men’s basketball

Grambling: men’s track and field

Howard: football

McNeese State: football

Prairie View A&M: football

Southern: men’s cross country, men’s track and field

Stephen F. Austin: baseball, football, men’s basketball

Level One Penalties

Alabama State: men’s basketball

Bethune-Cookman: men’s golf and men’s track and field

Chicago State: men’s basketball

Coppin State: men’s basketball

McNeese State: football

Prairie View A&M: football and women’s basketball

South Carolina State: women’s volleyball

Stephen F. Austin: baseball, football and men’s basketball

Level Two Penalties

Alabama A&M: men’s basketball, men’s track & field and women’s soccer

Coppin State: women’s track and field

Delaware State: men’s basketball

Grambling: men’s track and field

Howard: football

Southern, men’s cross country and men’s track and field

___

Source: NCAA

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up