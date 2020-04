WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest says it has fired basketball coach Danny Manning after losing seasons in 5 of…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest says it has fired basketball coach Danny Manning after losing seasons in 5 of his 6 years.

