Wake Forest guard Brown entering draft and transfer portal

The Associated Press

April 15, 2020, 9:09 PM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest junior Chaundee Brown says he will enter his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal.

Brown announced his plans in a social-media post Wednesday. The 6-foot-5 guard from Orlando, Florida, said he plans to maintain his college eligibility even while going through the draft process.

Brown was Wake Forest’s third-leading scorer last season at 12.1 points per game and its second-best rebounder at 6.5 boards per game. He missed eight games due to injury, but had 24 points and nine rebounds in a double-overtime win against highly ranked Duke in late February.

