Tamika Catchings Career Stats

College Tennessee Season G FG% FT% Pts Reb 1997-98 39 .537 .760 18.2 8.0 1998-99 34 .513 .775 16.6 7.3…

College Tennessee Season G FG% FT% Pts Reb 1997-98 39 .537 .760 18.2 8.0 1998-99 34 .513 .775 16.6 7.3 1999-00 37 .475 .767 15.7 7.9 2000-01 17 .477 .806 16.6 8.8 Total 127 .505 .771 16.6 7.9 Regular Season Year, Team G FG FT Reb Ast Pts 2002 IND 32 .419 .815 8.6 3.7 18.6 2003 IND 34 .432 .847 8.0 3.4 19.7 2004 IND 34 .385 .854 7.3 3.4 16.7 2005 IND 34 .383 .788 7.8 4.2 14.7 2006 IND 32 .407 .809 7.5. 3.7 16.3 2007 IND 21 .417 .820 9.0 4.7 16.6 2008 IND 25 .391 .800 6.3 3.3 13.3 2009 IND 34 .386 .873 7.2 3.1 15.1 2010 IND 34 .484 .849 7.1 4.0 18.2 2011 IND 33 .438 .883 7.1 3.5 15.5 2012 IND 34 .432 .864 7.6 3.1 17.4 2013 IND 30 .396 .861 7.1 2.4 17.7 2014 IND 16 .446 .790 6.4 1.9 16.1 2015 IND 30 .382 .868 7.1 2.2 13.1 2016 IND 34 .433 .862 7.1 1.9 12.7 Totals 457 .448 .840 7.3 3.3 16.1

Playoffs Year, Team G FG FT Reb Ast Pts 2002 IND 3 .489 .818 10.7 2.3 20.3 2005 IND 4 .356 .786 9.3 2.3 17.3 2006 IND 2 .323 .667 6.0 3.5 14.0 2007 IND 6 .370 .878 11.0 3.2 15.8 2008 IND 3 .441 .933 7.7 6.0 20.3 2009 IND 10 .459 .850 10.4 5.4 17.2 2010 IND 3 .413 .813 8.7 3.0 18.7 2011 IND 6 .333 .783 8.3 2.3 10.0 2012 IND 10 .376 .897 8.5 3.1 19.0 2013 IND 4 .431 .781 7.8 2.5 18.5 2014 IND 5 .311 .900 9.2 3.2 16.6 2015 IND 11 .433 .857 6.9 2.6 16.3 2016 IND 1 .333 .833 10.0 0.0 13.0 Totals 68 .397 .854 8.8 3.3 16.8

Career Highlights

WNBA championships — 1 (2012)

MVP — 1 (2011)

Finals MVP — 1 (2012)

All-Star Games — 10 (2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015)

All-WNBA First Team — 7 (2002-2003, 2006, 2009-2012)

All-WNBA Second Team — 5 (2004-2005, 2007, 2013, 2015)

WNBA Rookie of the Year — 2002

WNBA Defensive Player of the Year — 5 (2005-2006, 2009-2010, 2012)

WNBA All-Defensive Team — 12 (2005-2016)

