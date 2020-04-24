New Mississippi State women’s coach rounds out hoops staff

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson has retained staffers Maryann Baker and Abby Hunt and added former…

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson has retained staffers Maryann Baker and Abby Hunt and added former Old Dominion assistants Keith Freeman, Scepter Brownlee, Brittany Young and Ashley Morris to her coaching staff. Freeman, whose 30-year career includes 24 as a head coach, was named associate head coach. Brownlee and Young will be assistants, with Young serving as recruiting coordinator. Morris will be director of operations. Baker moves from director of operations the past eight years to assistant athletic director of women’s basketball. Hunt will continue as coordinator of on-campus recruiting and digital services.

