NCAA to give men’s hoops teams scheduling options in 2020-21

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is giving teams new scheduling options for the 2020-21 season. The NCAA’s Division I Council…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is giving teams new scheduling options for the 2020-21 season.

The NCAA’s Division I Council approved a proposal Friday to give men’s basketball programs choices with 28- and 29-game schedules.

The council vote still must be reviewed by the NCAA Board of Directors and won’t be considered final until the conclusion of its board meeting on Wednesday.

The proposal will allow schools that schedule 28 regular-season game to participate in one multiple-team event of up to three games. Programs with 29-game regular-season schedules can participate in a multiple-team event with up to two games.

A team that does not participate in a multiple-team event can have up to 29 regular-season games.

Three-day multiple-team events must by completed within 10 days and two-day events must conclude within five days, under the proposal.

Non-Division I programs may participate only if they are the event host.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.