Home » NCAA Basketball » Michigan's DeJulius intends to…

Michigan’s DeJulius intends to enter transfer portal

The Associated Press

April 6, 2020, 8:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard David DeJulius intends to enter the transfer portal.

The school announced the sophomore’s plans Monday. He averaged 7.0 points and 20.9 minutes this past season.

Michigan was already set to lose senior point guard Zavier Simpson, and now the backcourt may take another hit if DeJulius leaves. DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points at Maryland on March 8, the final game the Wolverines played before the season was halted because of the coronavirus.

DeJulius played 25 games in 2018-19 as a freshman.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up