Kentucky women add guards Massengill, Benton as transfers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sophomore guards Jazmine Massengill and Robyn Benton transferred to Kentucky from Southeastern Conference rivals Wednesday.

They will sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules.

The 6-foot Massengill played 53 games for Tennessee, averaging 6.5 points, 4.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds last season. She’s from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The 5-9 Benton averaged 10.1 points for Auburn last season. She’s from Conyers, Georgia.

