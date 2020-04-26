Florida guard Andrew Nembhard declares for NBA draft again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard, who ranked second in the Southeastern Conference in assists last season,…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard, who ranked second in the Southeastern Conference in assists last season, has declared for the NBA draft for the second consecutive year.

The Gators made the announcement Sunday, the final day underclassmen had to decide on their futures. Nembhard hired NCAA-certified agent Jaafar Choufani so he can retain his college eligibility and potentially return to school. He returned last year after not getting invited to the NBA scouting combine.

The sophomore averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 2019-20. With 173 assists and 80 turnovers, his assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 49th in the country.

The Gators believe they are better equipped to handle Nembhard’s potential departure. They have Tre Mann, Ques Glover and former Cleveland State standout Tyree Appleby to play the point next season.

Nembhard’s decision comes after two other Florida starters — guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson — decided to return to school.

