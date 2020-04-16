Home » NCAA Basketball » Chicago State fires women's…

Chicago State fires women’s basketball coach Misty Opat

The Associated Press

April 16, 2020, 7:16 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago State fired women’s coach Misty Opat on Thursday after two seasons and a 3-55 record.

Chicago State was 1-27 overall and 1-13 in WAC play last season, the victory coming at CSU Bakersfield in January. The Cougars were 2-28 and 2-14 in 2018-19.

Chicago State has nine straight losing seasons and hasn’t won more than six games in that span.

