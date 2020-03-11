WVU faces OU in Big 12 quarters

No. 6 seed West Virginia (21-10, 9-9) vs. No. 3 seed Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9) Big 12 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Sprint…

No. 6 seed West Virginia (21-10, 9-9) vs. No. 3 seed Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9)

Big 12 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia and Oklahoma are prepared to face off in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tourney. Oklahoma swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 29, when the Sooners shot 49.1 percent from the field while holding West Virginia to just 34.3 percent en route to the 11-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle, Austin Reaves and Brady Manek have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 70 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Reaves has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Oklahoma field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Sooners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. Oklahoma has 34 assists on 65 field goals (52.3 percent) across its past three outings while West Virginia has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 40.3 percent, ranking the Mountaineers first nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Oklahoma sits at just 23.3 percent (ranked 311th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.