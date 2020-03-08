The Associated Press

1. South Carolina (32-1) beat No. 9 Mississippi State 76-62. Next: TBA.

2. Baylor (28-2) lost to Iowa State 57-56. Next: Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals, Thursday.

3. Oregon (30-2) vs. No. 7 Stanford. Next: TBA.

4. Louisville (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

5. UConn (27-3) vs. South Florida.

6. Maryland (27-4) vs. Ohio State.

7. Stanford (27-5) vs. No. 3 Oregon.

8. UCLA (26-5) did not play. Next: TBA.

9. Mississippi State (27-6) lost to South Carolina 76-62. Next: TBA.

10. NC State (28-4) beat Florida State 71-66. Next: TBA.

11. Northwestern (26-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

12. Gonzaga (28-2) did not play. Next: WCC semifinals, Monday.

13. Arizona (24-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

14. Oregon St. (23-9 did not play. Next: TBA.

15. Texas A&M (22-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

16. Kentucky (22-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

17. South Dakota (28-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Monday.

18. DePaul (26-5) vs. Seton Hall.

19. Iowa (23-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

20. Indiana (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

21. Princeton (26-1) did not play. Next: TBA.

22. Florida State (24-8) lost to No. 10 NC State 71-66. Next: TBA.

23. Missouri State (26-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

24. Arizona State (20-11) did not play. Next: TBA.

25. Arkansas (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

