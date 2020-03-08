|Sunday
1. South Carolina (32-1) beat No. 9 Mississippi State 76-62. Next: TBA.
2. Baylor (28-2) lost to Iowa State 57-56. Next: Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals, Thursday.
3. Oregon (30-2) vs. No. 7 Stanford. Next: TBA.
4. Louisville (28-4) did not play. Next: TBA.
5. UConn (27-3) vs. South Florida.
6. Maryland (27-4) vs. Ohio State.
7. Stanford (27-5) vs. No. 3 Oregon.
8. UCLA (26-5) did not play. Next: TBA.
9. Mississippi State (27-6) lost to South Carolina 76-62. Next: TBA.
10. NC State (28-4) beat Florida State 71-66. Next: TBA.
11. Northwestern (26-4) did not play. Next: TBA.
12. Gonzaga (28-2) did not play. Next: WCC semifinals, Monday.
13. Arizona (24-6) did not play. Next: TBA.
14. Oregon St. (23-9 did not play. Next: TBA.
15. Texas A&M (22-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
16. Kentucky (22-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
17. South Dakota (28-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Monday.
18. DePaul (26-5) vs. Seton Hall.
19. Iowa (23-7) did not play. Next: TBA.
20. Indiana (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
21. Princeton (26-1) did not play. Next: TBA.
22. Florida State (24-8) lost to No. 10 NC State 71-66. Next: TBA.
23. Missouri State (26-4) did not play. Next: TBA.
24. Arizona State (20-11) did not play. Next: TBA.
25. Arkansas (24-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
