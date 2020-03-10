Home » NCAA Basketball » Women's NCAA Automatic Bids

Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

The Associated Press

March 10, 2020, 9:44 PM

Boise St., Mountain West Conference

Dayton, Atlantic 10 Conference

DePaul, Big East Conference

IUPUI, Horizon League

Maryland, Big Ten Conference

NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Oregon, Pac-12 Conference

Princeton, Ivy League

Samford, Southern Conference

San Diego, West Coast Conference

South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

South Dakota, Summit League

Southeast Missouri, Ohio Valley Conference

UConn, American Athletic Conference

