Boise St., Mountain West Conference Dayton, Atlantic 10 Conference Maryland, Big Ten Conference NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference Oregon, Pac-12…

Boise St., Mountain West Conference

Dayton, Atlantic 10 Conference

Maryland, Big Ten Conference

NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Oregon, Pac-12 Conference

Samford, Southern Conference

South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

Southeast Missouri, Ohio Valley Conference

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.