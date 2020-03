Boise St., Mountain West Conference Dayton, Atlantic 10 Conference NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference Samford, Southern Conference South Carolina, Southeastern…

Boise St., Mountain West Conference

Dayton, Atlantic 10 Conference

NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Samford, Southern Conference

South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

Southeast Missouri, Ohio Valley Conference

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.