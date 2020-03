Women’s Conference Tournament Glances

The Associated Press

Times EST (through March 7) Times EDT (March 8-15) America East Conference First Round Wednesday, March 4

Stony Brook 54, Albany (NY) 49, OT

Maine 78, Vermont 66

UMass.-Lowell 66, UMBC 58

Binghamton 51, New Hampshire 42

Semifinals Sunday, March 8

UMass.-Lowell vs. Maine, 10 a.m.

Binghampton vs. Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Championship At Higher-Seeded Team Friday, March 13

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

American Athletic Conference At Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, Conn. First Round Friday, March 6

Tulane 67, Tulsa 61

Temple 67, East Carolina 57

Wichita St. 72, Houston 64

Memphis 76, SMU 65

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 7

South Florida 64, Tulane 50

UConn 94, Temple 61

UCF vs. Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Cinncinnati vs. Memphis, 8 p.m.

Semifinals Sunday, March 8

UConn vs. South Florida, 4 p.m.

Cinncinnati-Memphis winner vs. UCF-Wichita State winner, 6:30 p.m.

Championship Monday, March 9

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference At Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C. First Round Wednesday, March 4

Wake Forest 83, North Carolina 73

Pittsburgh 67, Notre Dame 65

Clemson 71, Miami 56

Second Round Thursday, March 5

Wake Forest 58, Virginia Tech 55

Syracuse 67, Virginia 50

Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 58

Boston College 85, Clemson 73

Quarterfinals Friday, March 6

Florida St. 76, Wake Forest 47

Louisville 71, Syracuse 46

NC State 57, Georgia Tech 48

Boston College 84, Duke 77

Semifinals Saturday, March 7

Florida St. 62, Louisville 60

NC State 82, Boston College 75

Championship Sunday, March 8

NC State vs. Florida St., Noon

Atlantic Sun Conference First Round Saturday, March 7

No. 8 Lipscomb at No. 1 Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Alabama 70, Stetson 60

No. 6 Kennesaw St. at No. 3 Liberty, 4 p.m.

No. 5 North Florida at No. 4 Jacksonville,1 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, March 11

Lipscomb-Florida Gulf Coast winner vs. North Florida-Jacksonville winner, TBA

North Alabama vs. Kennesaw State-Liberty winner, TBA

Championship Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference First Round Tuesday, March 3

Richmond 57, George Washington 49

Saint Louis 69, George Mason 61

UMass 72, St. Bonaventure 54

Davidson 67, La Salle 63

Fordham 59, 14 St. Joseph’s 36

No. 6 Duquesne 70, No. 11 Rhode Island 53

At UD Arena Dayton, Ohio Quarterfinals Friday, March 6

Dayton 79, Richmond 68

Saint Louis 65, UMass 52

VCU 58, Davidson 52

Fordham 54 Duquesne 47

Semifinals Saturday, March 7

Dayton 58, Saint Louis 50

VCU 60, Fordham 55

Championship Sunday, March 8

Dayton vs. VCU, Noon

Big East Conference At Wintrust Arena Chicago First Round Friday, March 6

Providence 49, Georgetown 46

No. 7 Villanova 64, Xavier 56, OT

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 7

Marquette vs. Villanova, 7 p.m.

St. Johns vs. Creighton, 9:30 p.m.

DePaul 97, Providence 59

Seton Hall vs. Butler, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals Sunday, March 8

Marquette-Villanova winner vs. St. Johns-Creighton winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.

DePaul vs. Seton Hall-Butler winner, 6 or 8:30 p.m.

Championship Monday, March 9

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Big Sky Conference At CenturyLink Arena Boise, Idaho Monday, March 9

No. 8 Northern Arizona vs. No. 9 Sacramento St., 4:30 p.m.

No. 7 Montana vs. No. 10 Southern Utah, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Eastern Washington vs. No. 11 Weber St., 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 10

No. 1 Idaho vs. Northern Arizona-Sacramento St. winner, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Portland St. vs. No 5. Montana St., 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Northern Colorado vs Montana-Southern Utah winner, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Idaho St. vs. Eastern Washington-Weber St., winner, 10 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, March 11

Idaho-Northern Arizona_Sacramento St. winner vs. Portland St.-Montana St. winner, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado-Montana_Southern Utah winner vs. Idaho St.-Eastern Washington_Weber St. winner, 10 p.m.

Championship Friday, March 13

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Big Ten Conference At Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis First Round Wednesday, March 4

Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55.

Minnesota 85. Penn St. 65

Second Round Thursday, March 5

Purdue 72, Michigan St. 64

Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 55

Michigan 81, Nebraska 75

No. 6 Ohio St. 77, Minnesota 56

Quarterfinals Friday, March 6

Maryland 74, Purdue 62

Indiana 78, Rutgers 60

Michigan 67, Northwestern 59

Ohio St. 87, Iowa 66

Semifinals Saturday, March 7

Maryland vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Ohio St., 8:55 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 8

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Horizon League First Round Tuesday, March 3

Wright St. 83, Illinois-Chicago 47

N. Kentucky 94, Detroit Mercy 47

Cleveland St. 84, Youngstown St. 48

Milwaukee 73, Oakland 65

Second Round Thursday, March 5

N. Kentucky 78, Milwaukee 58

Cleveland St. 63, Wright St. 52

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Semifinals Monday, March 9

IUPUI vs. Cleveland St., Noon

Green Bay vs. N. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, Noon

Mountain West Conference At The Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas First Round Sunday, March 1

Nevada 74, New Mexico 64

Air Force 60, Colorado St. 48

Utah St. 81, San Diego St. 79, OT

Quarterfinals Monday, March 2

Fresno St. 75, Nevada 71

San Jose St. 67, UNLV 48

Boise St. 73, Air Force 50

Wyoming 64, Utah St. 59

Semifinals Tuesday, March 3

Fresno St. 94, San Jose St. 68

Boise St. 79, Wyoming 71

Championship Wednesday, March 4

Boise St. 80, Fresno St. 76, OT

Ohio Valley Conference At The Ford Center Evansville, Ind. First Round Wednesday, March 4

UT-Martin 88, Murray St. 33

Belmont 76, Austin Peay 73, OT

Thursday, March 5

Eastern Illinois 49, Jacksonville St. 46

Southeast Missouri 82, Tennessee Tech 81 OT

Semifinals Friday, March 6

UT-Martin 63, Eastern Illinois 52

Southeast Missouri 114, Belmont 99

Championship Saturday, March 7

UT-Martin vs. Southeast Missouri, 3 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference At Mandalay Bay Events Center Las Vegas First Round Thursday, March 5

California 71, Arizona St. 67

Utah 72, Washington 63

Southern Cal 69, Colorado 54

Oregon St. 82, Washington St. 55

Quarterfinals Friday, March 6

Arizona 89, California 73

Oregon 79, Utah 58

UCLA 73, Southern Cal 66

Stanford 68, Oregon St. 57

Semifinals Saturday, March 7

Oregon vs. Arizona, 9 p.m.

UCLA vs. Stanford, 11:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 8

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Patriot League First Round Saturday, March 7

No. 9 Army at No. 8 Loyola Maryland, 5 p.m.

American 63, Navy 53

Quarterfinals Monday, March 9

Army-Loyola Maryland winner at No. 1 Bucknell, 6 p.m.

American at Boston U, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Lehigh at No. 3 Colgate, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Lafayette at No. 4 Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Semifinals Thursday, March 12 At Higher-seeded teams

1_8-9 winner vs. 4-5 winner, TBA

2_7-10 winner vs. 3-6 winner, TBA

Championship Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, TBA

Southeastern Conference At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C. First Round Wednesday, March 4

Auburn 77, Vanderbilt 67

Missouri 64, Mississippi 53

Second Round Thursday, March 5

Georgia 68, Alabama 61

Arkansas 90, Auburn 68

LSU 73, Florida 59

Tennessee 64, Missouri 51

Quarterfinals Friday, March 6

South Carolina 89, Georgia 56

Arkansas 67, Texas A&M 66

Mississippi St. 79, LSU 49

Kentucky 86, Tennessee 65,

Semifinals Saturday, March 7

South Carolina vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 8

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Southern Conference At Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville Asheville, N.C. First Round Thursday, March 5

Samford 77, Western Carolina 62

Furman 68, Wofford 54

Mercer 63, Chattanooga 55

UNC-Greensboro 57, ETSU 47

Semifinals Friday, March 6

Samford 75, Furman 45

UNC-Greensboro 75, Mercer 73, OT

Championship Sunday, March 8

Samford vs. UNC-Greensboro, Noon

Summit League At Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, S.D. First Round Saturday, March 7

South Dakota 99, Omaha 40

No. 2 South Dakota State vs. No. 7 North Dakota, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Western Illinois, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 North Dakota State, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 9

South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts-Western Illinois winner, 1 p.m.

South Dakota State-North Dakota winner vs. Denver-North Dakota State winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, TBA

West Coast Conference At Orleans Arena Las Vegas First Round Thursday, March 5

Santa Clara 72, San Francisco 65, OT

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72, Loyola Marymount 63

Second Round Friday, March 6

Pacific 67, Santa Clara 49

Pepperdine 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72

Third Round Saturday, March 7

Portland vs. Pacific, 4 p.m.

BYU vs. Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 9

Gonzaga vs. Portland_Pacific winner, 3 p.m.

San Diego vs. BYU_Pepperdine winner, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

