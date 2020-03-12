Washington St. faces ASU in Pac-12 quarters

Washington State (16-16, 7-12) vs. No. 3 seed Arizona State (20-11, 11-8) Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas;…

Washington State (16-16, 7-12) vs. No. 3 seed Arizona State (20-11, 11-8)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Pac-12 semifinals is up for grabs as Washington State and Arizona State prepare to meet. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on March 7, when the Sun Devils shot 40.6 percent from the field while limiting Washington State to just 36.6 percent on the way to an 83-74 victory.

STEPPING UP: Arizona State’s Remy Martin has averaged 19.1 points and 4.1 assists while Alonzo Verge Jr. has put up 13.2 points. For the Cougars, CJ Elleby has averaged 18.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while Isaac Bonton has put up 13.4 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Martin has had his hand in 43 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 32 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Sun Devils are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 20-4 when they exceed 65 points. The Cougars are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 62 points and 16-7 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Washington State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Cougars are 8-16 when opponents score more than 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State is ranked first in the Pac-12 with an average of 73.2 possessions per game. The uptempo Sun Devils have raised that total to 76 possessions per game over their last three games.

