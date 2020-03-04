Washington seeks revenge on ASU

Washington (13-16, 3-13) vs. Arizona State (19-10, 10-7) Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona…

Washington (13-16, 3-13) vs. Arizona State (19-10, 10-7)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State goes for the season sweep over Washington after winning the previous matchup in Seattle. The teams last went at it on Feb. 1, when the Sun Devils shot 45.6 percent from the field while holding Washington to just 38.7 percent en route to the four-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington has relied heavily on its freshmen. Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels, Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Huskies points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Remy Martin has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-7 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 19-3 when it scores at least 66.

WINNING WHEN: Arizona State is a perfect 15-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Sun Devils are 4-10 when scoring any fewer than that.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Washington has held opposing teams to 38.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the seventh-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

