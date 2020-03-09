Wake Forest faces Pitt in ACC tourney

No. 13 seed Pittsburgh (15-16, 6-14) vs. No. 12 seed Wake Forest (13-17, 6-14) Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney First Round,…

No. 13 seed Pittsburgh (15-16, 6-14) vs. No. 12 seed Wake Forest (13-17, 6-14)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney First Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh is set to match up against Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 4, when the Demon Deacons shot 46.7 percent from the field while limiting Pittsburgh to just 39 percent en route to a 69-65 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress, Olivier Sarr and Andrien White have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Demon Deacons points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Childress has accounted for 44 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Deacs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Wake Forest has an assist on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) across its past three outings while Pittsburgh has assists on 26 of 59 field goals (44.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Pittsburgh defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.7 percent of all possessions, the 17th-best rate in the nation. Wake Forest has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.5 percent through 30 games (ranking the Demon Deacons 344th among Division I teams).

