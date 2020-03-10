Vandy, Arkansas meet in SEC tourney

No. 14 seed Vanderbilt (11-20, 3-15) vs. No. 11 seed Arkansas (19-12, 7-11) Southeastern Conference Tourney First Round, Bridgestone Arena,…

No. 14 seed Vanderbilt (11-20, 3-15) vs. No. 11 seed Arkansas (19-12, 7-11)

Southeastern Conference Tourney First Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt is set to face Arkansas in the first round of the SEC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 15, when the Razorbacks outshot Vanderbilt 48.4 percent to 39.6 percent and had nine fewer turnovers on the way to the 75-55 victory.

STEPPING UP: Arkansas’ Mason Jones has averaged 21.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jimmy Whitt Jr. has put up 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Commodores, Saben Lee has averaged 18.2 points and 4.3 assists while Scotty Pippen Jr. has put up 11.9 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lee has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 24 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Vanderbilt is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 11-4 when scoring at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Arkansas is a perfect 16-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Razorbacks are 3-12 when opponents score more than 72 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Razorbacks have averaged 24 free throws per game, including 26.7 per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.