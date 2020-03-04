Utah Valley looks for home win vs Kansas City

Kansas City (15-14, 7-7) vs. Utah Valley (11-18, 5-9) UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kansas City (15-14, 7-7) vs. Utah Valley (11-18, 5-9)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks for its fifth straight win over Kansas City at UCCU Events Center. The last victory for the Roos at Utah Valley was a 66-59 win on Jan. 31, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas City has benefited heavily from its seniors. Javan White, Jordan Giles, Rob Whitfield and Jahshire Hardnett have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 53 percent of all Roos points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: TJ Washington has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Utah Valley field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for eight field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Utah Valley is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 11-9 when it scores at least 66.

WINNING WHEN: Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 12 or more steals. The Roos are 10-14 when they steal the ball fewer than 12 times.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah Valley is ranked second in the WAC with an average of 71.3 possessions per game.

