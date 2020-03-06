Utah State faces Wyoming in MWC semis

Wyoming (9-23, 4-16) vs. No. 2 seed Utah State (24-8, 13-6) Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center,…

Wyoming (9-23, 4-16) vs. No. 2 seed Utah State (24-8, 13-6)

Mountain West Conference Tournament Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MWC championship game is up for grabs as Wyoming and Utah State are set to do battle. Utah State swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 19, when the Aggies shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Wyoming to just 36.8 percent en route to the 20-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Utah State’s Sam Merrill, Justin Bean and Diogo Brito have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 58 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALDONADO: Hunter Maldonado has connected on 29.6 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cowboys have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Aggies. Utah State has an assist on 50 of 87 field goals (57.5 percent) over its previous three games while Wyoming has assists on 41 of 68 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Utah State defense has allowed only 63.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Aggies 29th among Division I teams. The Wyoming offense has averaged 62.1 points through 32 games (ranked 301st, nationally).

