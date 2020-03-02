UNC looks for home win vs Wake Forest

Wake Forest (13-15, 6-12) vs. North Carolina (12-17, 5-13) Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Wake Forest (13-15, 6-12) vs. North Carolina (12-17, 5-13)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks for its fifth straight win over Wake Forest at Dean E. Smith Center. The last victory for the Demon Deacons at North Carolina was an 82-69 win on Jan. 20, 2010.

TEAM LEADERS: Garrison Brooks has averaged 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tar Heels. Complementing Brooks is Cole Anthony, who is accounting for 12.2 points per game. The Demon Deacons are led by Olivier Sarr, who is averaging 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Anthony has had his hand in 45 percent of all North Carolina field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 36 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: North Carolina is 0-10 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Wake Forest is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Wake Forest is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Demon Deacons are 7-15 when opponents score more than 64.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Demon Deacons have averaged 24.4 free throws per game and 29 per game over their last five games.

