UNC faces Virginia Tech in ACC tourney

No. 14 seed North Carolina (13-18, 6-14) vs. No. 11 seed Virginia Tech (16-15, 7-13)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney First Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina is set to take on Virginia Tech in the first round of the ACC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 22, when North Carolina made only seven 3-pointers on 22 attempts while the Hokies went 14 for 37 behind the arc en route to a 79-77 victory.

STEPPING UP: Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley II has averaged 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while Tyrece Radford has put up 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Tar Heels, Garrison Brooks has averaged 16.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while Cole Anthony has put up 12.6 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Anthony has directly created 40 percent of all North Carolina field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 34 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hokies are 0-8 when they score 62 points or fewer and 16-7 when they exceed 62 points. The Tar Heels are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 13-8 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Virginia Tech is a flawless 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.5 percent or less. The Hokies are 4-15 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia Tech offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.9 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-lowest rate in the country. The North Carolina defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 324th among Division I teams).

