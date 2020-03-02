UIC faces IUPUI in Horizon tourney

No. 9 seed IUPUI (7-24, 3-15) vs. No. 4 seed Illinois-Chicago (15-16, 10-8) Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, Credit Union…

No. 9 seed IUPUI (7-24, 3-15) vs. No. 4 seed Illinois-Chicago (15-16, 10-8)

Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI and Illinois-Chicago are set to do battle in the first round of the Horizon tournament. Illinois-Chicago won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last met on Feb. 22, when the Flames shot 41.3 percent from the field en route to a 77-72 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Illinois-Chicago’s Tarkus Ferguson has averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Godwin Boahen has put up 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 21.3 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 16.7 points.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 38.2 percent of the 233 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Illinois-Chicago is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Flames are 4-16 when scoring any fewer than that.

COLD SPELL: IUPUI has lost its last five road games, scoring 69.2 points, while allowing 86 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Illinois-Chicago has held opposing teams to 69.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams.

