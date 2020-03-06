UCSB looks to extend streak vs Cal Poly

Cal Poly (7-22, 4-11) vs. UC Santa Barbara (20-10, 9-6) Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cal Poly (7-22, 4-11) vs. UC Santa Barbara (20-10, 9-6)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal Poly. In its last five wins against the Mustangs, UC Santa Barbara has won by an average of 17 points. Cal Poly’s last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2018, an 80-79 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: UC Santa Barbara’s Amadou Sow has averaged 14.1 points and seven rebounds while JaQuori McLaughlin has put up 13.2 points and 4.1 assists. For the Mustangs, Junior Ballard has averaged 13.2 points while Colby Rogers has put up 8.9 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: McLaughlin has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for seven field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 7-6 when scoring at least 69.

TWO STREAKS: Cal Poly has dropped its last 14 road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 78.5 points during those contests. UC Santa Barbara has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 66 points while giving up 59.8.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big West teams. The Gauchos have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

