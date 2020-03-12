UAB meets WKU in CUSA quarters

No. 7 seed UAB (19-13, 10-9) vs. No. 2 seed Western Kentucky (20-10, 13-5) Conference USA Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford…

No. 7 seed UAB (19-13, 10-9) vs. No. 2 seed Western Kentucky (20-10, 13-5)

Conference USA Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UAB is set to face off against Western Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the CUSA tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Jan. 9, when the Blazers shot 50.9 percent from the field while holding Western Kentucky’s shooters to just 36.5 percent en route to a 10-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Kentucky’s Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Hilltoppers scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Taveion Hollingsworth has directly created 44 percent of all Western Kentucky field goals over the last three games. Hollingsworth has 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: UAB’s Jalen Benjamin has attempted 165 3-pointers and connected on 32.1 percent of them, and is 5 for 26 over his last five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blazers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky has 33 assists on 85 field goals (38.8 percent) over its previous three outings while UAB has assists on 34 of 71 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all CUSA teams. The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.

