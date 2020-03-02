Troy looks to end streak vs UTA

Texas-Arlington (13-17, 9-10) vs. Troy (9-21, 5-14) Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks to…

Texas-Arlington (13-17, 9-10) vs. Troy (9-21, 5-14)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks to extend Troy’s conference losing streak to seven games. Troy’s last Sun Belt win came against the Georgia State Panthers 84-78 on Feb. 1. Texas-Arlington fell 87-85 in overtime at home to Texas State on Friday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Texas-Arlington has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Troy has leaned on freshmen. For the Mavericks, seniors David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis and Jabari Narcis have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring, including 64 percent of all points over its last five. On the other hand, freshmen Ty Gordon, Desmond Williams and Tahj Small have collectively scored 35 percent of Troy’s points this season, including 42 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 32.2 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 76.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Texas-Arlington is 0-12 when it allows at least 71 points and 13-5 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

COLD SPELL: Troy has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 75.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

