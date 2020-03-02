Toledo looks for road win vs N. Illinois

Toledo (15-14, 7-9) vs. Northern Illinois (17-12, 10-6) Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks…

Toledo (15-14, 7-9) vs. Northern Illinois (17-12, 10-6)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its third straight win over Northern Illinois at Convocation Center. Northern Illinois’ last win at home against the Rockets came on Jan. 22, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Illinois’ Eugene German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marreon Jackson has accounted for 45 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. M. Jackson has 19 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Toledo is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 15-9 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK STATS: Northern Illinois has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 65.6 points while giving up 60.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Illinois is ranked second among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.2 percent. The Huskies have averaged 11.7 offensive boards per game.

