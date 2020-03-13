This Week’s Top 25 Fared The Associated Press

Friday 1. South Carolina (32-1) did not play. 2. Oregon (31-2) did not play. 3. Baylor (28-2) did not play. 4. Maryland (28-4) did not play. 5. UConn (29-3) beat Cincinnati 87-53. 6. Louisville (28-4) did not play. 7. Stanford (27-6) did not play. 8. NC State (28-4) did not play. 9. Mississippi State (27-6) did not play. 10. UCLA (26-5) did not play. 11. Gonzaga (28-3) lost to Portland 70-69. 12. Northwestern (26-4) did not play. 13. Arizona (24-7) did not play. 14. Oregon State (23-9) did not play. 15. DePaul (28-5) beat Marquette 88-74. 16. Kentucky (22-8) did not play. 17. South Dakota (30-2) beat Oral Roberts 65-43: beat South Dakota State 63-58. 18. Florida St. (24-8) did not play. 19. Texas A&M (22-8) did not play. 20. Indiana (24-8) did not play. 21. Iowa (23-7) did not play. 22. Princeton (26-1) did not play. 23. Missouri State (26-4) did not play. 24. Arkansas (24-8) did not play. 25. Arizona State (20-11) did not play. Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.