This Week’s Top 25 Fared

The Associated Press

March 13, 2020, 8:07 PM

Friday

1. South Carolina (32-1) did not play.

2. Oregon (31-2) did not play.

3. Baylor (28-2) did not play.

4. Maryland (28-4) did not play.

5. UConn (29-3) beat Cincinnati 87-53.

6. Louisville (28-4) did not play.

7. Stanford (27-6) did not play.

8. NC State (28-4) did not play.

9. Mississippi State (27-6) did not play.

10. UCLA (26-5) did not play.

11. Gonzaga (28-3) lost to Portland 70-69.

12. Northwestern (26-4) did not play.

13. Arizona (24-7) did not play.

14. Oregon State (23-9) did not play.

15. DePaul (28-5) beat Marquette 88-74.

16. Kentucky (22-8) did not play.

17. South Dakota (30-2) beat Oral Roberts 65-43: beat South Dakota State 63-58.

18. Florida St. (24-8) did not play.

19. Texas A&M (22-8) did not play.

20. Indiana (24-8) did not play.

21. Iowa (23-7) did not play.

22. Princeton (26-1) did not play.

23. Missouri State (26-4) did not play.

24. Arkansas (24-8) did not play.

25. Arizona State (20-11) did not play.

