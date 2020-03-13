This Week’s Top 25 Fared

|Friday
1. South Carolina (32-1) did not play.
2. Oregon (31-2) did not play.
3. Baylor (28-2) did not play.
4. Maryland (28-4) did not play.
5. UConn (29-3) beat Cincinnati 87-53.
6. Louisville (28-4) did not play.
7. Stanford (27-6) did not play.
8. NC State (28-4) did not play.
9. Mississippi State (27-6) did not play.
10. UCLA (26-5) did not play.
11. Gonzaga (28-3) lost to Portland 70-69.
12. Northwestern (26-4) did not play.
13. Arizona (24-7) did not play.
14. Oregon State (23-9) did not play.
15. DePaul (28-5) beat Marquette 88-74.
16. Kentucky (22-8) did not play.
17. South Dakota (30-2) beat Oral Roberts 65-43: beat South Dakota State 63-58.
18. Florida St. (24-8) did not play.
19. Texas A&M (22-8) did not play.
20. Indiana (24-8) did not play.
21. Iowa (23-7) did not play.
22. Princeton (26-1) did not play.
23. Missouri State (26-4) did not play.
24. Arkansas (24-8) did not play.
25. Arizona State (20-11) did not play.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.