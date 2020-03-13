This Week’s Top 25 Fared

|Friday
1. Kansas (28-3) did not play.
2. Gonzaga(31-2) beat San Francisco 81-77, beat Saint Mary’s (Cal) 84-66.
3. Dayton (29-2) did not play.
4. Florida State (26-5) did not play.
5. Baylor (26-4) did not play.
6. San Diego State (30-2) did not play.
7. Creighton (24-7) did not play.
8. Kentucky (25-6) did not play.
9. Michigan State (22-9) did not play.
10. Duke (25-6) did not play.
11. Villanova (24-7) did not play.
12. Maryland (24-7) did not play.
13. Oregon (24-7) did not play.
14. BYU (24-8) lost to Saint Mary’s (Cal) 51-50.
15. Louisville (24-7) did not play.
16. Seton Hall (21-9) did not play.
17. Virginia (23-7) did not play.
18. Wisconsin (21-10) did not play.
19. Ohio State (21-10) did not play.
20. Auburn (25-6) did not play.
21. Illinois (21-10) did not play.
22. Houston (23-8) did not play.
22. West Virginia (21-10) did not play.
24. Butler (22-9) did not play.
25. Iowa (20-11) did not play.
