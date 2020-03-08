This Week’s Top 25 Fared

The Associated Press

1. Kansas (28-3) beat TCU 75-66; beat Texas Tech 66-62.

2. Gonzaga(29-2) did not play.

3. Dayton (29-2) beat Rhode Island 84-57; beat George Washington 76-51.

4. Baylor (26-4) beat Texas Tech 71-68; lost to West Virginia 76-64.

5. San Diego State (30-2) beat Air Force 73-60; beat Boise State; 81-68; lost to Utah State 59-56.

6. Kentucky (25-6) lost to Tennessee 81-73; beat Florida 71-70.

7. Florida State (26-5) beat Notre Dame 73-71; beat Boston College 80-62.

8. Seton Hall (21-9) lost to No. 14 Villanova 79-77; lost to No. 11 Creighton 77-60.

9. Maryland (24-7) lost to Rutgers 78-67; beat No. 25 Michigan 83-70.

10. Louisville (24-7) lost to No. 22 Virginia 57-54.

11. Creighton (24-7) beat Georgetown 91-76; beat No. 8 Seton Hall 77-60.

12. Duke (25-6) beat NC State 88-69; beat North Carolina 89-76.

13. Oregon (24-7) beat California 90-56; beat Stanford 80-67.

14. Villanova (24-7) beat No. 8 Seton Hall 79-77; beat Georgetown 70-69.

15. BYU (24-7) did not play.

16. Michigan St. (22-9) beat No. 20 Penn State 79-71; beat No. 19 Ohio St 80-69.

17. Auburn (25-6) lost to Texas A&M 78-75; beat Tennessee 85-63.

18. Iowa (20-11) lost to Purdue 77-68; lost to No. 23 Illinois 78-76.

19. Ohio State (21-10) beat No. 23 Illinois 71-63; lost to No. 16 Michigan State 80-69.

20. Penn State (21-10) lost to No. 16 Michigan State 79-71; lost to Northwestern 80-69.

21. Houston (23-8) lost to UConn 77-71; beat Memphis 64-57.

22. Virginia (23-7) beat Miami 46-44; beat No. 10 Louisville 57-54.

23. Illinois (21-10) lost to No. 19 Ohio St. 71-63; beat No. 18 Iowa 78-76.

25. Michigan (19-12) beat Nebraska 82-58; lost to No. 9 Maryland 83-70.

