This Week’s Top 25 Fared

1. Kansas (28-3) beat TCU 75,66; beat Texas Tech 66-62.
2. Gonzaga(29-2) did not play.
3. Dayton (29-2) beat Rhode Island 84-57; beat George Washington 76-51.
4. Baylor (26-4) beat Texas Tech 71-68; lost to West Virginia 76-64.
5. San Diego State (30-2) beat Air Force 73-60; beat Boise State; 81-68; lost to Utah State 59-56.
6. Kentucky (25-6) lost to Tennessee 81-73; beat Florida 71-70.
7. Florida State (26-5) beat Notre Dame 73-71; beat Boston College 80-62.
8. Seton Hall (21-9) lost to No. 14 Villanova 79-77; lost to No. 11 Creighton 77-60.
9. Maryland (24-7) lost to Rutgers 78-67; beat No. 25 Michigan 83-70.
10. Louisville (24-7) lost to No. 22 Virginia 57-54.
11. Creighton (24-7) beat Georgetown 91-76; beat No. 8 Seton Hall 77-60.
12. Duke (25-6) beat NC State 88-69; beat North Carolina 89-76.
13. Oregon (24-7) beat California 90-56; beat Stanford 80-67.
14. Villanova (24-7) beat No. 8 Seton Hall 79-77; beat Georgetown 70-69.
15. BYU (24-7) did not play.
16. Michigan St. (22-9) beat No. 20 Penn State 79-71; beat No. 19 Ohio St 80-69.
17. Auburn (25-6) lost to Texas A&M 78-75; beat Tennessee 85-63.
18. Iowa (20-11) lost to Purdue 77-68; lost to No. 23 Illinois 78-76.
19. Ohio State (21-10) beat No. 23 Illinois 71-63; lost to No. 16 Michigan State 80-69.
20. Penn State (21-10) lost to No. 16 Michigan State 79-71; lost to Northwestern 80-69.
21. Houston (23-8) lost to UConn 77-71; beat Memphis 64-57.
22. Virginia (23-7) beat Miami 46-44; beat No. 10 Louisville 57-54.
23. Illinois (21-10) lost to No. 19 Ohio St. 71-63; beat No. 18 Iowa 78-76.
25. Michigan (19-12) beat Nebraska 82-58; lost to No. 9 Maryland 83-70.
