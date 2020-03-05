The Citadel, Wofford meet in SoCon tourney

No. 10 seed The Citadel (6-23, 0-18) vs. No. 7 seed Wofford (16-15, 8-10) Southern Conference Tourney First Round, Harrah’s…

No. 10 seed The Citadel (6-23, 0-18) vs. No. 7 seed Wofford (16-15, 8-10)

Southern Conference Tourney First Round, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel is set to face Wofford in the first round of the SoCon tourney. Wofford swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played on Jan. 29, when the Terriers shot 56.9 percent from the field while limiting The Citadel to just 33.9 percent en route to the 23-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Kaelon Harris is averaging 13.9 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Kaiden Rice is also a primary contributor, producing 12.1 points per game. The Terriers have been led by Nathan Hoover, who is averaging 15.3 points.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 29.9 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 72 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Terriers are 0-8 when they score 61 points or fewer and 16-7 when they exceed 61 points. The Bulldogs are 0-17 when they fail to score more than 73 points and 6-6 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Terriers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Wofford has an assist on 38 of 65 field goals (58.5 percent) across its past three games while The Citadel has assists on 34 of 71 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat The Citadel offense has averaged 76 possessions per game, the seventh-most in Division I. Wofford has not been as uptempo as the Bulldogs and is averaging only 67.4 possessions per game (ranked 256th, nationally).

