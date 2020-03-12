Texas Southern, Southern meet in SWAC semis

No. 3 seed Texas Southern (16-16, 13-6) vs. No. 2 seed Southern (17-15, 14-5) Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Semifinals, Bartow…

No. 3 seed Texas Southern (16-16, 13-6) vs. No. 2 seed Southern (17-15, 14-5)

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Semifinals, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern is ready to face Southern with the winner securing a spot in the SWAC championship game. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on March 5, when the Jaguars shot 61.7 percent from the field while holding Texas Southern to just 46 percent en route to an 89-74 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Justin Hopkins and Eden Ewing have combined to account for 56 percent all Tigers points this season.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 42.4 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 84.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 16-8 when scoring at least 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Southern has 40 assists on 81 field goals (49.4 percent) over its past three games while Texas Southern has assists on 33 of 80 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 24.6 free throws per game, including 26.9 per game against conference opponents.

