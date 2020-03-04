Texas Southern looks for road win vs Southern

Texas Southern (15-14, 12-4) vs. Southern (14-15, 11-5) F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Southern (15-14, 12-4) vs. Southern (14-15, 11-5)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its third straight win over Southern at F.G. Clark Center. Southern’s last win at home against the Tigers came on March 3, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Justin Hopkins and Eden Ewing have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 41.4 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 15-6 when scoring at least 63.

WINNING WHEN: Southern is a perfect 6-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Jaguars are 8-15 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 25 free throws per game, including 28.1 per game against conference opponents.

