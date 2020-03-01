Texas Southern looks for home win vs Alabama St.

Alabama State (8-20, 7-8) vs. Texas Southern (14-14, 11-4) Health & PE Center, Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama State (8-20, 7-8) vs. Texas Southern (14-14, 11-4)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its 11th straight win over Alabama State at Health & PE Center. The last victory for the Hornets at Texas Southern was a 69-61 win on Feb. 27, 2010.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Justin Hopkins and Eden Ewing have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.EFFICIENT EWUOSHO: Tobi Ewuosho has connected on 40.7 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-8 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 14-6 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Texas Southern has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 24.4 free throws per game, including 27.3 per game against conference opponents.

