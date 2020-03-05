Texas A&M-CC seeks revenge on HBU

Houston Baptist (4-24, 4-15) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (13-17, 9-10) American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Houston Baptist (4-24, 4-15) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (13-17, 9-10)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi seeks revenge on Houston Baptist after dropping the first matchup in Houston. The teams last played each other on Feb. 1, when Texas A&M-Corpus Christi made only 10 free throws on 18 attempts while the Huskies hit 24 of 31 on their way to the 82-77 victory.

STEPPING UP: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Myles Smith has averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jordan Hairston has put up 11.4 points. For the Huskies, Ian DuBose has averaged 19 points and 7.4 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 15.4 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: DuBose has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Houston Baptist field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Islanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has 48 assists on 82 field goals (58.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Houston Baptist has assists on 53 of 94 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston Baptist offense has scored 80.2 points per game, the 14th-highest figure in Division I. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has only averaged 65.4 points per game, which ranks 278th nationally.

