Tennessee St. faces Morehead St. in OVC tourney

No. 8 seed Morehead State (13-18, 7-11) vs. No. 5 seed Tennessee State (17-14, 9-9) Ohio Valley Conference Tourney First…

No. 8 seed Morehead State (13-18, 7-11) vs. No. 5 seed Tennessee State (17-14, 9-9)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney First Round, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State is set to meet Tennessee State in the first round of the OVC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 22, when the Eagles outshot Tennessee State from the field 50 percent to 46.7 percent and made 11 more foul shots on the way to the 66-63 victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Morehead State’s Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 45 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, though that number has decreased to 30 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 26.3 percent of the 186 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

BLOCK PARTY: Tennessee State is 5-0 when it blocks at least seven opposing shots and 12-14 when it falls shy of that mark. Morehead State is 5-0 when blocking eight or more shots and 8-18 this year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is ranked second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.9 percent. The Tigers have averaged 10.4 offensive boards per game.

